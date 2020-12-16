Cyberpunk 2077 tops bestsellers on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the last period, reached the top of the bestseller list on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 was followed by PUBG-Survivor Pass: Breakthrough, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Euro Truck Simulator 2 games.
Cyberpunk 2077 game in the RPG genre, which CD Projekt Red offers to gamers, has reached the top of the bestseller list on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077, which gamers are eagerly waiting for, was presented to the players on December 10. Cyberpunk 2077 was followed by PUBG-Survivor Pass: Breakthrough, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Euro Truck Simulator 2 games.
Cyberpunk 2077 subject
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action adventure story set in the Night City townhouse caught up in the power, glamor and body modification frenzy. As outlaw mercenary V, players pursue a unique implant that is the key to immortality.
10 best selling games on Steam
Cyberpunk 2077
PUBG-Survivor Pass: Breakthrough
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Football Manager 2021
Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Road to the Black Sea
Red Dead Online
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knokout
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Gears 5