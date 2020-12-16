Cyberpunk 2077 tops bestsellers on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the last period, reached the top of the bestseller list on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 was followed by PUBG-Survivor Pass: Breakthrough, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Euro Truck Simulator 2 games.

Cyberpunk 2077 subject

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action adventure story set in the Night City townhouse caught up in the power, glamor and body modification frenzy. As outlaw mercenary V, players pursue a unique implant that is the key to immortality.

10 best selling games on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077

PUBG-Survivor Pass: Breakthrough

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Football Manager 2021

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Road to the Black Sea

Red Dead Online

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knokout

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Gears 5



