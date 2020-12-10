Cyberpunk 2077 to Send a Well-thought Matrix

After Cyberpunk 2077, which was released the other day, everyone who bought the game immediately took over their computer or consoles and started playing the game. Of course, as in every game, some easter eggs and references have been discovered in Cyberpunk 2077. If you do not want to eat spoilers, be careful as this content may contain spoilers related to the early stages of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077, which is expected to be released for a long time and finally met with players, has been played and has been watched a lot on Twitch and similar streaming platforms since its release. It was noticed that there was a small but clever reference in the preliminary chapters (Prologue) of Cyberpunk 2077, which attracted a lot of attention and many players flocked to it immediately. We’ve already made our spoiler alert, but it’s worth remembering.

Cyberpunk 2077, in which Keanu Reeves also starred, refers to another movie featuring the famous actor. In fact, it might be called an easter egg (surprise egg), but the developer team made this reference quite subtly and intelligently, so it may not be possible to notice it at the first step. This submission takes us back to the times when Keanu Reeves was Neo.

Red pill or blue pill?

If you’ve watched or heard about the Matrix series, you know a little about what the red and blue pill thing is. If you’re not even don’t worry, we’ll explain. When Neo (Keanu Reeves) met Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) for the first time in The Matrix, Morpheus said to him:

“If you take the blue pill, this story ends, you wake up in your bed and you believe in whatever you want. If you take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland. I can show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember: all I promise you is real. Nothing more. . ”

To summarize, Morpheus tells Neo that he has two options here. Either he will take the blue pill and live peacefully in ignorance, or he will take the red pill and be thrown into chaos. Those watching which pill Neo chooses, who must make a choice between these two options already know, let’s get back to the game. Spoiler is coming!

To keep calm or to expose the devil?

In Cyberpunk 2077, our main character V eats a bullet in the head. V, who miraculously survived thanks to the biochip, then begins to see the memories of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) in his head. Seeing Johnny with occasional hallucinations, V is taken to his room by one of the story’s main characters, Misty, where Misty gives V two choices: a red pill or a blue pill?

After Misty takes V to her room, she gives him two different pill boxes. One of these pillboxes is blue and the other is red, just like we saw in The Matrix. The blue pill will soothe V and stop Johnny from reviving in his mind a bit. The red pill will have the opposite effect and will release the devil, so to speak.

Johnny Silverhand suddenly comes into the room after Misty leaves the room and starts talking to V. Meanwhile, all V has to do is take the blue pills and destroy Johnny. Johnny, on the other hand, wants to prevent V from taking the pills and kill him, but as the story progresses, these two characters will become more interconnected and both sides will choose to bring out the devil.

The fact that the character played by Keanu Reeves came out due to the red and blue pills is a pretty good reference. Though a small detail, this clever reference, a tribute to the role of Keanu Reeves who greatly helped him get to where he is now, may not be noticed at first glance, but can be understood later.



