Cyberpunk 2077 to release “soon” patch

The CD Projekt RED game continues to be fine-tuned with various playable fixes and add-ons.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 is currently in the testing phase, but its release is getting closer and closer. At least that is anticipated in the official Twitter account of the video game, where they confirm that it will be published “soon” on all platforms. Even so, they have not yet offered a specific date. What they have done is publish a very extensive update with the patch notes, which contains multiple fixes and changes for the video game, at all levels.

Changes from version 1.2

As planned, the radius of action of the NCPD (Night City Police) has been increased when the player commits some type of crime. In addition, the driving of the vehicles has been adjusted, an improvement that mainly affects users who use the keyboard to play. In this sense, collisions will not fail in the middle of driving, sometimes causing V’s vehicle to pass through buildings or fall beyond the limits of the world. The code has been debugged in order to handle framerate issues while driving. In this case, console users are the ones who will benefit the most from this feature. The GPS, for its part, works better in the different missions.

In the graphics field, those who have a compatible AMD GPU will have the opportunity to activate Ray Tracing. On the other hand, CD Projekt RED has worked on strengthening the stability and performance of the graphics and rendering engine, which helps to avoid or minimize crashes. Some specific aspects such as shadows, shaders, physics, the spawn system, the animation system, occlusions and even facial animations are optimized and improved. Crash issues caused by the UI or menus are also reduced.

Update 1.2 touches on all aspects of the game, from the graphics to the open world, through a series of optimizations at all levels. The curiosity is that the Poles have corrected a bug that caused the censorship of the Japanese version to appear when the language was changed to Japanese. You can see all the changes on the official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, although the next-gen versions still work through backward compatibility. An update is planned to optimize the game on these platforms, but at the moment there is no specific release date (the patch is scheduled for 2021).