Cyberpunk 2077: this is the vehicles of Night City

CD Projekt RED publishes a series of screenshots on its social networks that show the cars and other vehicles in the game.

Touring Night City on foot is surely a possibility, but you will surely get there much faster if you use a vehicle. Cyberpunk 2077, the new CD Projekt RED production, dedicated one of its recent streams to cars. Now, on the social network Twitter, they have published images of some of the models that we can discover in our journey through this dystopian city.

As the concept of property is blurred, our character will not only have his own garage of vehicles, but will be able to steal when his skills allow it. Sometimes it will be enough to manipulate the circuits to access the car, while at other times, by the time the skill tree is sufficiently developed, V will even have the ability to throw the driver when the vehicle is in motion to get him at the controls. Choose the path of the vandal or the civic person, then we leave you with the promised captures.

Features removed

The release of the new CD Projekt RED work comes years after the development was announced. This means that certain characteristics that were originally intended were discarded a posteriori. One of them is the ability to walk on the walls, which was left out because it did not fit well with the rest of the mechanics. In recent statements, level designer Miles Toast has stated that “removing features” is common in game development. According to the creative, these changes have been exposed more because the study showed premature demos to the community, like the one that led to E3 2018.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. Players of the current generation can upgrade to the new one at no additional cost.



