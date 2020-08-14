Cyberpunk 2077: This is how it improved its graphics

The CD Project RED video game thus discards any hint of doubt about a possible downgrade, at least in the gameplay. Launching this November.

CD Projekt RED has ruled out any possible downgrade suspicions in Cyberpunk 2077 with various images. The long-awaited video game from the company responsible for The Witcher saga is still working on a launch that is being requested; But it does so with the promise of meeting all expectations and dismissing the current generation in style.

Pawel Sasko, head of the video game’s mission design department, has cited the images of a user who, through the social network Twitter, has compared in-game captures of the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay to show that the title looks better on 2020 than in 2018, where the direct reference was taken. Lighting, load of textures, intensity of color, nuances … Sasko maintains that “it is still in development”, but let’s not draw conclusions until the game is in stores this November because they are “squeezing every minute we have to improve it” .

If everything continues as it seems, we would speak in this case not of a downgrade but of an upgrade, as has happened with a few other great releases of this generation from its presentation to its release.

Cyberpunk 2077, the big launch this November

Cyberpunk 2077 continues in development with the goal of not having to announce further delays. Now it will be totally intergenerational due to the dates it is published and with the promise of looking better from day one on the new Sony and Microsot consoles.

All in all, the game will be released in physical and digital format this November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. On Google Stadia later. In the future there will be an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X totally free for those who buy the current generation version before; but that update will not arrive until 2021. MeriStation has been able to access four hours of gameplay of the title; We invite you to read our impressions here.



