Cyberpunk 2077: They Detect A New Build After Months Of Inactivity

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED is working on an update for the new generation consoles, but also on improvement patches. PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still do not have a native version of Cyberpunk 2077, but CD Projekt is working on a patch that is planned for the first half of this year 2022. At the same time, the Polish studio is immersed in the development of upcoming updates and story expansions. Nothing is known about the new features that will be implemented in the following months, but the community has just discovered that the company has uploaded a new build to its servers.

According to the files (photo below these lines), this update was made on January 14, several months after the last one, dated last October. The filename gives no clue as to what we can expect from this patch. Will it be the next-gen update or maybe a minor patch? We will have to wait for CD Projekt to make some kind of official comment.

CDPR denies rumors about relaunch

That Cyberpunk 2077 was not going to receive any more updates until 2022 is something that the developers themselves confirmed through communications on their social networks. The fruit of this labor will begin to show in the coming months. The year has started with strong rumors about a supposed Samurai Edition, a kind of relaunch that has been denied by the study. Radek Grabowski, director of PR, replied to a Forbes tweet in which they discussed the news and said that the information did not fit with reality. “This doesn’t add up. I’m sorry Paul.”

Cyberpunk 2077 did not have the best of its premieres in the market. Released in December 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia (backwards compatible on next-gen consoles), players complained about performance on base consoles, as well as bugs and other issues more related to the core gameplay and unfulfilled promises.