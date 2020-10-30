Cyberpunk 2077: The reason for the delay

They also commented that one of the main causes was the optimization of the title in the current generation of consoles.

CD Projekt RED is not going through its best moment when it comes to its media coverage. The cases of crunch, recognized by the study itself, have appeared in the headlines of all national and international video game media. Cyberpunk 2077’s new delay, which will finally go away in early December, has been justified in two different (but not incompatible) ways: First, the PS4 and Xbox One versions were said to need further optimization, although already They had passed all the quality certificates from Sony and Microsoft. On the other hand, according to the financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-2021, it is also due to its objective in Metacritic.

“We continually focus on making it a 90+ game, nothing has changed in this regard,” said Michal Nowakowski, vice president of business development at CD Projekt RED. “It continues to be the goal, and as Adam mentioned, it’s the main reason we postponed the launch. We want to improve the title, we prefer to be a little embarrassed now in front of you [the shareholders] than to be with the players when the game comes out ”.

Apologies for the statements about the crunch

Adam Kicinski, one of the CEOs of CD Projekt RED, played down the issue of labor exploitation in the company. He said that it was not so bad and assured that although there are many developers subjected to crunch, there are also other employees who are doing a normal working day. However, shortly thereafter and in an internal email, Kicinski apologized “from the bottom” of his “heart.” He acknowledged that his words had not only been unfortunate, but had been “completely wrong.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale next December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia.



