Cyberpunk 2077: The QA manager has played 175 hours

He qualifies that he is playing the game calmly, on maximum difficulty and using a more stealth-focused approach.

What’s new in CD Projekt RED is a straightforward RPG, which promises endless hours in the game. At least that’s what Cyberpunk 2077’s QA manager, Łukasz Babiel, has experienced, who has posted on the social network Twitter that he has already played more than 175 hours. Of course, they have asked him if he has already completed everything, to which he has answered no. It must be clarified that it is not about the campaign, which will last less than that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Babiel has explained that it is only one of the games he has underway, one in which he is playing at maximum difficulty and with more stealth than usual. In addition, he has explained that he is squeezing all the features of the game. “I take my time,” he said. This particular game follows the Path of the Nomad, one of the origin stories that changes depending on the chosen class.

An interesting detail is that if you are one of those who want to enjoy several games at the same time, the game distinguishes each of these paths with different colors. Therefore, you can easily distinguish one game from another.

Gutting in sight: be very careful

Cyberpunk 2077 is yet to be released, but some premature copies have already reached the hands of players. To no one’s surprise, some improper streaming has already jumped, so those who fear spoils will have to be careful what they see online in the coming weeks.

Do not forget that there are still a few days for the long-awaited video game to hit stores. Its release was scheduled for November 19, but CD Projekt RED decided to delay it until December 10. It will go on sale on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The new generation port will be delayed until 2021, although it will be playable on these consoles from day 1 thanks to backward compatibility.



