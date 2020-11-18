Cyberpunk 2077, The Most Expensive Game of All Time

Cyberpunk 2077 will be the most expensive game of all time, with development, advertising and marketing costs, according to information provided by a Polish analytics company. Despite this, the game will have a similar price tag to its counterparts.

A surprising claim has been made about the Polish game studio CD Projekt Red’s game, Cyberpunk 2077, which could not break out like endless dreams. Cyberpunk 2077 will be “the most expensive game of all time”, according to the information provided by Polish analysis company Dimboss.

Do not get it wrong; Cyberpunk 2077 will be the most expensive game for developers, not gamers. Because according to Dimboss’s calculations, Cyberpunk 2077 will cost $ 314 million for CD Projekt Red. Therefore, although the game does not reveal a price increase for gamers, it will be a rather “expensive” game for the studio.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs four times higher than The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Note that the data announced by Dimboss is not officially confirmed. Therefore, there is a possibility that the cost will be lower or higher. Still, we can say that it is one of the most expensive games, considering that the game was first announced in 2013 and that it only cost the studio due to the development process that has been going on in the past 7 years.

How ‘expensive’ Cyberpunk 2077 is, costs about four times higher than one of CD Projekt Red’s most popular games, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, or is considered one of the most successful games in video game history. We can explain it better by saying that GTA V was developed and released with a budget of only $ 265 million.

Cyberpunk 2077 will generate over $ 200 million in revenue to its developer by the end of the first year

No matter how high the cost, Dimboss does not expect Cyberpunk 2077 to be a game that will upset its developer. Cyberpunk 2077 will have sold 21 million copies by the end of 2020, and a total of 34 million copies within a year after its release, according to analysts. If these predictions are correct, CD Projekt Red will earn over $ 2 billion in the first year of Cyberpunk 2077, excluding in-game purchases.

In the meantime, let’s note that advertising spending is one of the biggest factors in CD Projekt Red’s incredible increase in Cyberpunk 2077’s budget. Cyberpunk 2077 ads are currently featured in many areas where advertising costs a fortune, including Times Square in New York City.



