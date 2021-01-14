Cyberpunk 2077: The Co-Founder Apologizes to All Players

CD Projekt RED co-founder apologizes to Cyberpunk 2077 players and announces some bad news … The launch of the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be one of the most chaotic in the history of video games … Faced with the crisis, the co-founder of CD Projekt RED decides to act and then apologizes to the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 could well have become the best video game of all time. Yet at the moment he presents himself as one of the worst …

Launched last December 10 on PS4 and Xbox One by the very famous Polish video game publisher CD Projekt RED, it does not seem really suitable for consoles.

Indeed, players face a multitude of bugs and slowdowns, degrading the gaming experience. There are really a lot!

Thus, complaints and bad reviews abound on the Web. The owners of the famous action RPG do not hesitate to show their disappointment.

Some even ask society to account! It must be said that she had accustomed her customers to much better quality games.

Not long ago, the Polish consumer protection agency asked him to resolve these problems as soon as possible. Under which, CD Projekt RED risks a very large fine …

Faced with this crisis situation, the co-founder then decided to speak up. He thus realizes that Cyberpunk 2077 lacks finishes and then offers his most flattering apologies to the players.

CYBERPUNK 2077: THE CO-FOUNDER ANNOUNCES BAD NEWS …

Facing the camera, Marcin Iwinski therefore takes stock of the game’s current situation. He thus assumes the chaotic launch of the latter and takes full responsibility for it.

From the first seconds, they ask criticism not to attack the developers. According to him, it is all his fault.

He explains that “the tests carried out by the development team have not shown the problems that players have encountered while playing the game.”

To the chagrin of those who are waiting for the next gen ’version, the rest of the co-founder’s explanations are hardly reassuring …

And for good reason ! Don’t expect her to land before the second half of the year. Yes, you did hear it.

Cyberpunk 2077 will therefore be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X between July and December 2020. We will have to be patient!

Besides, the players are not immune from further delay. It must be said that they no longer really believe in the promises made by CD Projekt RED …

But now the Polish company is under pressure from the Polish consumer protection agency. Case to follow!