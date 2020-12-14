Cyberpunk 2077 Tested with RTX 3090 at 8K Resolution

Cyberpunk 2077, which has not been on the agenda with optimization problems since its launch, was tested in 8K resolution at different settings. The test results obtained with the GeForce RTX 3090 do not look very pleasant.

Cyberpunk 2077, which was finally introduced to the players on December 10 after numerous postponements, has been on the agenda with errors and optimization problems since its release. The game where FPS is on the ground on the consoles, on the PC side, needs really powerful hardware to provide a smooth experience.

In a report we shared recently, we shared with you reports that NVIDIA’s flagship GPU GeForce RTX 3090 is not enough to run the game at 60 FPS in 4K / Ultra even with real-time ray tracing settings. Now the Techradar team has tested the game with RTX 3090 and i9-9900K at 8K resolution.

How did Cyberpunk 2077 perform in 8K?

In the ‘Ray Tracking Ultra’ settings where DLSS was set to ‘Automatic’, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to give an average of 18.6 FPS at 8K resolution. After activating the DLSS Ultra Performance mode, the team says that the average FPS in the same scene increased to 31.8 and the game reached a playable level.

The leap from 18.6 FPS to 31.8 FPS of such a graphically challenging game in 8K actually reveals the power of NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. But the problem is that the images obtained with DLSS are not really 8K. Instead, DLSS actually upgrades a 1440p image to 8K with artificial intelligence support, but it can still be said that the results are quite impressive.

Continuing to test the game at different settings, the team managed to achieve 24.7 FPS in native 8K when they dropped Ray Tracing to ‘Medium’ settings. Then, when the DLSS Ultra Performance mode was turned on, the average FPS was measured as 38.2 and the maximum FPS 44.1.

Using the ‘Ultra’ settings with Ray Tracing turned off, a very low 12.2 FPS was obtained. The reason for this is that DLSS is completely off in Ultra presets. When the same scene was tested with the Ultra Performance mode turned on, the FPS suddenly jumped to 50.2, which once again shows what kind of work DLSS can do.

The most impressive results were obtained with DLSS at ‘High’ presets with Ultra Performance mode turned on, and the average FPS was measured at 54.9. When the settings are pulled to ‘Medium’, it is stated that although the FPS increases up to 68.2, the graphics are quite low and not worth it.

As a result, it seems possible to play the RTX 3090 and Cyberpunk 2077 in 8K resolution at some point, but we do not know how enjoyable it will be. On the other hand, if you are not persistent on 8K and do not want to sacrifice more than half the performance, you can play the game much smoother in 4K with DLSS.



