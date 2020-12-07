Cyberpunk 2077: Tells players to wait until 10

The long awaited release of Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, and those who purchased the title can now download it, leaving everything ready for this new adventure.

Of course, curiosity is in the air and some players couldn’t wait to take a peek, which brought an incredible discovery: when trying to start the game now, an image of a landfill will appear with Johnny Silverhand saying in a very mocking way to return to sleep, because it’s not yet December 10th. Check it out below:

It may be just a small detail, but it serves to show all the work and attention that CD Projekt Red has put into this project!

So, excited for the Cyberpunk 2077 debut? Tell us in the comments section!



