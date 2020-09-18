Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements announced

The system requirements of Cyberpunk 2077 developed by CD Projekt Red were announced at the end of the live broadcast, and a very well optimized game awaits us. If we look at the system requirements described, it can be played easily with low systems. Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

Minimum System Requirements:

64 Bit Windows 7 or Windows 10 Operating system

DirectX 12

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 processor

8 GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 Graphics Card

70 GB Storage (SSD recommended)

Recommended System Requirements:

64 Bit Windows 10 Operating system

DirectX 12

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Processor

12 GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury Graphics card

70 GB SSD Storage

The system requirements described were like this. What do you think of these system requirements? Is it ideal for you?



