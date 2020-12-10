Cyberpunk 2077 sweeps 8 million reserved units

The new production of CD Projekt RED is now available on previous and new generation consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

That Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the video games that aim to succeed in the market is something that was already sensed. Its launch has only confirmed the excellent forecasts, as the new from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has managed to gather 1 million concurrent users on Steam. Additionally, CD Projekt RED has revealed how many bookings have been made in total. Counting all platforms, players have reserved 8 million copies.

It has been revealed by CD Projekt itself through the account of one of its official Twitter accounts, the one dedicated to its investors. Thus, the first numbers indicate a positive trend for the Polish company. In recent days, we have learned many details, as the company has presented the financial results and has answered the doubts of the shareholders.

Improvement in digital sales

One of the important details that has been shared publicly is that CD Projekt sees an increase in digital sales. The current situation due to the coronavirus, as well as changes in consumer habits, have led the company to anticipate that its star game will sell more units in digital format than in physical format, or at least 50%. Reservations indicate that 74% come from digital distribution, while only 26% correspond to physical.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Currently, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 players can enjoy the game through backward compatibility. However, it will not be until 2021 when the developer publishes the optimized version for the new generation. Even so, the title offers two graphic options in Microsoft’s most powerful console, one that prioritizes resolution and another that prioritizes performance.

Like The Witcher 3, this project works like an RPG, although they have changed the fantasy world for a dystopian universe. In addition, the story takes place in the first person, in line with its fps playability.



