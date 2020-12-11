Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses WOW: Shadowlands

Two days is exactly how long this record lasted, demonstrating the high expectations of the CD Projekt Poles’ game.

That Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of the generation has been clear in its spectacular reception, both by critics and the public. This has responded to the hype sown over many years – since it was announced in 2013 – going to stores, also digital in a massive way to buy the CD Projekt game to the point that it has managed to break a record that has lasted just barely few days. We are talking about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which this week became the fastest-selling game in history on PC, with a not inconsiderable figure of 3.7 million copies, but which has already been surpassed by Cyberpunk 2077.

The incredible numbers of Cyberpunk 2077

Indeed, it has taken only two days for this highly anticipated RPG to become the PC game that manages to sell the most copies in its first 24 hours on the market, reaching a whopping 4.72 million copies, surpassing the Blizzard title by nothing less than a million.

Despite the enormous scale of these figures, it is not something that could not be expected, since the reserves had already reached no less than 8 million on all platforms. Of those eight million, CD Projekt has announced that in fact more than half, exactly 59%, come from PC, 74% of them being digital. This proportion should not be surprising either, given that it is in compatible where the virtues of the Polish study are best used, and also knowing that it is yet to be known when the update that will improve the version of consoles to PS5 and Xbox Series X respectively will arrive.

In fact, players of both platforms can already play it with better performance than on PS4 and Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility, this update that will implement weight improvements will arrive sometime in 2021, but with an undetermined date.



