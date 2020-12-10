Cyberpunk 2077 succumbed to pirate from day one

Cyberpunk 2077 succumbed to the pirate hours after its debut.Cyberpunk 2077 has been wondered by many players since its announcement. The production, which managed to attract the attention of the players with its unique open world and different story, was finally released on December 10, 2020.

The game, which broke many records on the day it was released, was broken by the pirates hours after its release.

For now, no official statement has been made from CD Projekt RED regarding this situation. However, sources close to CD Projekt RED say the developer will soon release a new update and disable previous versions of the game.

In this direction, it is stated that CD Projekt RED will take some measures. The most important of these is the requirement of internet connection to the game. This means that the content that will be added to the game later will come with DRM protection.

In addition, it should be noted that the version of the game that was broken by the pirates may cause serious security vulnerabilities. Therefore, we recommend that you do not use pirated programs or games, especially for your safety.



