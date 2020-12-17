Cyberpunk 2077: success case, but also failure

The subject of the week in the gaming world was none other than the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most anticipated games of recent years, the title of the Polish CD Projekt Red was announced in 2012, with first images released in January 2013. At the time , the hitherto unknown studio, coming from a country with no tradition in the game development market, was growing. After success with the first two games The Witcher, the developer experienced a climax with The Witcher 3, a title commonly found in the list of best games of the last decade.

The expectation, therefore, was very high for Cyberpunk 2077, a game based on the pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk. The game was finally released last week for PS4, Xbox One and computer. But in addition to the great demand, which came to bring down Steam on the day of launch, came a barrage of criticism. Most of them in versions of the game for consoles: games that crash, characters and cars that go through walls, untranslated texts from Polish, commands that do not respond … All of this in a visual quality undoubtedly inferior to the trailers hitherto released, with severe drops in the number of frames per second.

The result is already reflected in Metacritic: website that aggregates press reviews. The PC version, at the time this column is being written, still maintains a high score, 89. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are much lower: 50 and 51, respectively. The negative repercussions also took the game to the top of the most talked about subjects on Twitter in the past few days;

CD Projekt Red has already issued a statement on social media apologizing for all the inconvenience, and explaining that it has focused on developing the next generation PC and video game versions (these, by the way, have not yet received the title, which is scheduled for release next year on an undefined date). The developer promised to deliver frequent updates over the internet with bug fixes and even suggested a refund request in stores for dissatisfied customers.

Many people did not buy the justifications. After all, the game has been postponed constantly: it has been three times since the beginning of development. First the launch was set for April 16. But, in January this year, even before the new coronavirus pandemic (covid-19) became a problem for the world, the date had already been set for September 17. In June, another change: the launch would be on November 19. And in October, finally, they postponed to December 10, when the game finally came out.

“Postponements are temporary. Mediocrity is eternal,” said Victor Ireland, executive director of the now-defunct Working Design, to justify the recurring delays in launching the company’s games in the 1990s. Little did he know that even today the mediocrity of games can be temporary, with updates via the internet. But, would it be too late? After all, the first impression is often what remains. And not everyone has good experiences, or even patience, to expect to download huge update packages (the first one occupied 43 GB). Besides, why pay more at launch for a game that will only be good in a few weeks or months, if this day will come?

There is also concern about the working conditions of employees. It is called crunch: a term in English that designates those incessant hours of service in the final phase of game development to guarantee the launch on the pre-scheduled date. The practice, unfortunately, is common in AAA games (as those with a budget in the tens of millions of dollars are called), and was carried out on CD Projekt Red to guarantee the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Often, this overwork does not is rewarded by companies. Retribution is offered in the form of bonuses if the game achieves high marks in Metacritic, which, as we know, is not happening with this new game. Now, the question is whether the crunch will remain even after the game’s release.

One thing is for sure: money is no problem for CD Projekt. In a statement to investors, the company revealed that all development costs and promotional marketing costs for the game were already covered by sales on the day the game was released, including the amount collected from pre-sales. The gains made would amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, according to estimates. On the other hand, the company’s shares dropped more than 30% after the game’s launch. Gradually, however, they are beginning to rise again.

The column gives a break for the end of the year and returns in January. Merry Christmas and a better 2021 for all of us!



