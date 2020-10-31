Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition of OnePlus 8T Released

As a result of the partnership with OnePlus and CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077 version has been added to OnePlus’ latest flagship OnePlus 8T. There are some design changes, especially where the rear camera setup is located.

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt RED and described as the game of the year before it was released, also has sponsorship agreements with many companies. One of these deals was with OnePlus, which has a large fan base with its smartphones. As a result of the agreement between the two companies, the Cyberpunk 2077 version of the OnePlus 8T, announced earlier this month for global markets, will be released. The smartphone called OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, which will be announced on November 2, will have a design that looks like it is out of the future.

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date was delayed from 19 November to 10 December recently. This delay, greeted with great sorrow by the fans waiting for the game, shows us that the Cyberpunk 2077-themed OnePlus 8T will be released before the game. The rear cameras of the smartphone, which will be released on November 2, will come with a different design. OnePlus, which enlarged the camera module a little more, added 2077 text here.

Specifications will remain the same

Although the design is different, in essence this phone is a OnePlus 8T. For this reason, no change is expected in the technical features of the device. The smartphone, which comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD + 120 Hz refresh rate screen, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device, which is offered for sale with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage space and 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage space options, has a quad camera installation, 48 MP primary.

The phone has Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 operating system and has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging. Although Cyberpunk 2077 has not been released yet, its magnificent ambiance seems to push many companies to partner with this game. The game, which is expected to earn a lot of money for CD Projekt RED, will be with us on December 10 if it does not receive a new delay.



