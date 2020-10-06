Cyberpunk 2077 speaks Russian in extended game

The CD Projekt RED production has been present in a special broadcast of their program Night City Wire. Russian gamers have had a chance to get a little closer to Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to a new episode of Night City Wire.

The peculiarity is that the chapter has been focused solely on the Russian market, since they have not only shown an extended gameplay of the expected video game, but have also taken the opportunity to present the actors and actresses who will give voice to the characters in the Russian location .

The video, which you can see below these lines, leaves us more than 26 minutes of gameplay. Meanwhile, the studio continues working on the fine-tuning of his work, which has not yet completed the work. Although CD Projekt RED recently announced the Cyberpunk 2077 had already entered the Gold phase, that just means that the master is now ready. That version 1.0 will be used to dump the physical and digital copies, which will later be improved thanks to the different patches that are published after the launch.

Crunch on CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED has had to face accusations of labor exploitation (called crunch in the video game industry). Despite the fact that the top managers of the company assured Jason Schreier, then in Kotaku, that they would not resort to these practices, the same journalist revealed that they had not fulfilled the promise, something that the study itself has already recognized in networks social.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on November 19 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The version of Google Stadia still has no confirmed date, so we will have to wait until the Poles say something about it. On the other hand, the new generation versions will already look better at launch, but it will be from 2021 when they get more juice from these systems.



