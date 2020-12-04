Cyberpunk 2077: Spanish 464 page official manual

The guide will be available from the launch of the game, that is, on December 10 on current and new generation consoles, PC and Stadia.

The wait comes to an end, Cyberpunk 2077 is about to open the doors of Night City. However, some of them remain locked securely, so you will need help to find the correct key. In addition to the complete guide to MeriStation, which of course we will launch, Piggyback will put an official guide on sale, which will be released the same day the video game is launched, on December 10. It will have 464 pages and will cost 19.95 euros.

The guide will be sold in two different editions. The normal one, which we have referred to in the previous lines, and the Collector’s Edition, which will have a recommended price of 29.99 euros. The main difference is that it will be edited on a hard cover printed on superior quality glossy paper. As if that were not enough, it will include additional and exclusive material.

Main features of the official guide

It fully details all the ramifications, side missions, rewards, and endings, as well as optional challenges, minigames, unlockables, secrets, and more.

Explanations Anyone Can Understand – We discuss all missions, game mechanics, and significant decisions with accessible solutions.

Reference Chapter and Analysis: We explain in detail the main systems of the game, such as character development, skills, perks, Reputation and achievements or trophies, among other things.

Visual guides: we offer screenshots with annotations and we tell you the steps to overcome the missions in the best way.

Expert Combat Strategies – Handy, easy-to-execute tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed several times, but the title will finally hit the market on December 10. It will do so on all confirmed platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. From what time are digital copies unlocked? CD Projekt RED has already confirmed it and we offer you the detailed schedules.



