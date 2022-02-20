Cyberpunk 2077: Sony Updates PS4 To Fix A Problem With The Game Disc

Cyberpunk 2077: One of the new errors, a priori already solved, that have arrived with patch 1.5 of Cyberpunk 2077 prevents starting the game on disk from PS4. The arrival of patch 1.5 to Cyberpunk 2077 should be a boost in the prestige of this game that for so long was one of the great awaited until its release. However, this was plagued with problems, especially in its console versions, but this recent update for PS5 and Xbox Series has also improved its performance in those of the last generation… although it has brought with it other errors.

A new a priori error already fixed

One of them causes the game to be unable to launch from PlayStation 4 after the patch is applied. From CD Projekt they have claimed to be aware of it, stating in passing that they are working on a solution, but everything seems to indicate that, after all, the problem comes from the console itself, and that is that Sony has released an update to solve this bug.

We are aware of an issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 not launching on PS4 after installing the latest game patch. We plan to release a system update for PS4 tomorrow, Feb 19th (PST) to address the issue. We thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 19, 2022

“We are aware of an issue with the disc version of Cyberpunk 2077 where the game does not start after applying the latest patch,” they say from Sony. “We plan to release a system update tomorrow – around the 19th of yesterday – to fix the bug. Thanks for your patience.”

This by Sony, since by CD Projekt, they have anticipated that they will investigate the possibility of allowing players to transfer their trophies and progress in the game to the PS5 version, although at the moment they do not promise anything. Meanwhile, it should not be forgotten that the aforementioned patch 1.5 has applied numerous improvements to all sections of the game, not only technical, but also playable, in some aspects related to driving or artificial intelligence, among many others.