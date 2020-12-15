Cyberpunk 2077: Sony is denying game refund requests

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was quite tumultuous on consoles, with multiple bug reports and a performance below expectations. To increase the controversy, players are reporting problems getting a refund for the game on PlayStation consoles!

The controversy started when developer CD Projekt Red himself recommended that disgruntled gamers use “the PSN and Xbox refund system for digitally purchased copies” and, although PSN does not have its own system for this, some people reported on the forums Reddit who got their money back using customer service.

However, it seems that the whole process is still a big lottery, with some players managing to get their money back in full, and others having their orders promptly denied, as the following tweet shows:

So today’s update, Sony support refused another refund for #Cyberpunk2077. They said even if the devs say refund it, they won’t do it. Lied about the game not being broken and lied about what CDPR stated. Tl:dr you are stuck with a broken game, wait til patched. Some support. pic.twitter.com/MsyI11VCGO — Mgs2master2 (@mgs2master2) December 14, 2020

“In today’s update, Sony support declined yet another refund request, claiming that even if the developers did this targeting, they couldn’t make the chargeback. They lied about the game not being broken, and lied about CDPR’s stance. ! ”

In a quick survey on forums and social media, we found some other negatives on the part of Sony, which even suggests that “wait for the patches that will be released in January and February 2021”. What do you think of this whole story? Comment below!



