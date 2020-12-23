Cyberpunk 2077: Sold 13 million copies despite problems

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game has been gaining prominence in the news lately, but not for good reasons, in fact, due to the various problems reported by the players.

Amid several bugs and flaws in performance, CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, was forced to publish an open letter with an apology and offer refunds to those affected.

There were so many complaints that Sony removed the game from the PlayStation Store, that Microsoft offered a refund to those who bought it for the Xbox, and even that some stores received physical media returns – but still, even with all In this scenario, the sales figures were impressive.

In a recent publication on the official CD Projekt Red website, the company revealed that 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 had been sold by December 20, 2020. The figures are reportedly not including the refunds issued – despite the firm did not give more information on how many purchases were returned.

Even so, according to information published by Bloomberg, CD Projekt Red had predicted to reach that number of sales in six months of sales, that is, the scenario is still much better than expected, even though the password developer lost almost 1 billion of dollars with its shares falling 40% in price.

In the current scenario, the 13 million sales make this title one of the biggest games of the year, however, it still lags behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which, at its launch, was able to sell more than 28 million copies.



