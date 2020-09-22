Cyberpunk 2077 shows us the Santo Domingo district

The new CD Projekt RED production takes us through the different areas of Night City, city of sin and violence.

The urban experience of Night City is everything Cyberpunk 2077 society can ask of life. Within its walls all kinds of activities take place, but there is also a black hand embodied in large corporations. During these last months, the Polish developer has focused on showing the different districts that make up this place marked by violence, appearances and fleeting entertainment. Through social networks, they have introduced us to the Santo Domingo district (Rancho Coronado) and other locations that we can visit.

In contrast to the city is the wasteland, just outside of Night City. However, both places share a lowest common denominator: violence and the harshness of life. As in any good dystopia, Cyberpunk 2077 explores a diverse world in which colors, neon lights and technology rule over everything else. Meanwhile, the corporations dominate everything and know perfectly the movements of their citizens. Below you can see a series of new images.

The missions, designed by hand

Like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the new CD Projekt RED will focus on each of the missions. Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, Mission Designer, confirmed that most of the missions will be done by hand. In addition, they have worked especially so that the consequences are not obvious, that they go beyond the short-term consequences. “We have not fallen into obvious solutions, we want it to be difficult to predict,” he said in the interview, which we collect in MeriStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The new generation versions will have a first update in 2020, while the true next gen patch will be ready next year, still without a specific date.



