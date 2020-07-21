Cyberpunk 2077 shows skyscrapers of Heywood area

CD Project RED continues to uncover little by little the ins and outs of Night City, the place where the story of its ambitious video game will take place.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account is becoming a direct communication channel for fans who want to know information about the long-awaited project quite frequently. This time, just like these last few weeks, a new district of Night City, the central region of the work, has been presented under the name of Heywood.

According to the description provided, we are facing a neighborhood of contrasts; a neighborhood where there is room for both tall skyscrapers where large corporations and companies operate, but there is also room for danger, for hostile streets where poverty gives rise to slums and grief. North and South of Heywood come together in an undesirable environment for those seeking a quiet life. Here bands like Valentinos and 6th Street will come into play, a clash of legality and illegality in equal parts.

Heywood is "the biggest bedroom in Night City". #ConceptArt pic.twitter.com/wc5i1sxsJB — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 20, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a reality this November 19

In other recent news related to Cyberpunk 2077 we can highlight that the game will be able to be completed without finishing even the main mission. The project, with high aspirations to be as transcendent as The Witcher 3 in its day, will offer the option of not killing anyone during the adventure. As for Xbox Game Pass, despite the fact that they will embrace the Smart Delivery option in the Microsoft ecosystem, there are no plans to add the game to the North American publisher’s à la carte game service.

Cyberpunk 2077 is progressing adequately in a development that has taken longer than originally planned. With all the game will go on sale in physical and digital format this November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. In Google Stadia it will do it later. It is confirmed that there will be an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X totally free, without cost, for those who previously buy the current generation version; although that next gen update won’t arrive (as a patch) until 2021. MeriStation was able to play the title for four hours; You can read our impressions here. And yes, they are very positive.



