Cyberpunk 2077 shows a new short gameplay video

The CD Projekt RED title will be released on November 10 on current and new generation consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

This time yes, everything continues as planned and CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that there will be no more delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in a few weeks. As the days go by, the Polish developers keep offering new information. The latest is a new (albeit short) gameplay video, which has been seen via a German broadcast. The clip has been collected by a fan account of the video game, so you can enjoy it below these lines.

The Polish studio is also preparing the fifth episode of Night City Wire, which will focus on the soundtrack, but also on one of the most important characters in the title, nothing more and nothing less than Johnny Silverhand. In other words, the character played by Keanu Reeves, the great star of the new video game from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Crunch and delays

They have not been easy weeks for CD Projekt RED. After actively and passively affirming that crunch (labor exploitation) was not contemplated, it was discovered that they had finally resorted to this practice. Despite the apologies from the company’s executives, the headlines have not stopped appearing, especially after a further delay was confirmed. The studio needed more time to polish the current-gen versions, while also wanting to make sure the game topped 90 on Metacritic. This, together with the coronavirus epidemic, which has forced companies to change their work habits, has also slowed down the development process.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. All those who acquire the title in the present generation will be able to update without any additional cost.



