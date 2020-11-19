Cyberpunk 2077 showing with Keanu Reeves

In today’s Night City Wire Episode 5 (19), we saw more details of Johnny Silverhand (played by actor Keanu Reeves) in Cyberpunk 2077, including a short gameplay snippet that shows gameplay with the character from the band Samurai.

For those who are not on the inside, Johnny Silverhand was the lead singer of a very famous band in Night City and played a big role in the events of the Cyberpunk table RPGs 2013, 2020 and others. Now, the character is dead, but somehow connected with V in Cyberpunk 2077. In the video, we see some excerpts with Keanu Reeves playable, either in memories or acting on V’s conscience. Check it out:

At the Night City Wire event, Keanu Reeves explains what it was like to play Johnny Silverhand and his personality, which is funny, but also very experienced and serious in his ideas and military background.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 10, 2020, with new generation versions planned for sometime in 2021.



