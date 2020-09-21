Cyberpunk 2077 should have requirements for Ray Tracing

A few days after revealing the minimum and recommended specifications for running Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, CD Projekt Red is already dealing with some problems arising from the lack of information in the published requirements, with several players saying that the settings are very basic for an entry game new generation, especially for having already received a gameplay video running on the new NVIDIA GPUs.

One of the most notable absences by the community was the lack of recommendations to be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing on or in 4K resolution, since many titles are already being released with several configuration models to accept the graphic novelties that the games have to offer .

Fortunately, Marcin Momot, the leader of the global Cyberpunk 2077 community, acknowledged his team’s failure and promised that he should soon reveal the game’s most advanced specifications, so that players can already get ready to make the most of visual quality. about the game.

“We listened to you and we will try to publish settings aimed at 4K, RTX, etc., closer to launch. Stay tuned!”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. Players who have purchased the game in the current generation will earn free upgrades for the next.



