Cyberpunk 2077: Shocking AMD video card users!

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed a lot, as well as some negative news continues to come. It has been announced that the ray tracing technology in the game will not be supported on AMD graphics cards for now.

Shocking to those using AMD graphics cards from Cyberpunk 2077!

Cyberpunk 2077, which everyone has paid for, will undoubtedly be in the first place if a list of games that are purchased and still not available for download in the game library. New information has emerged about the game, which turns out to be a snake story.

Earlier this month, NVIDIA announced that the game will not have any NVIDIA ray tracing technology and the game will work with all DXR compatible graphics cards.

Upon this announcement, CD PROJEKT RED director Marcin Momot announced that in the early release of Cyberpunk 2077, AMD graphics cards would not support ray tracing technology either. It is currently unknown why CD PROJEKT RED makes its ray tracing technology available only for NVIDIA hardware.



