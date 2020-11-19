Cyberpunk 2077: See lip sync technology in 10 languages

Today (19), CD Projekt Red revealed more details of Jali technology in Cyberpunk 2077 in Episode 5 of Night City Wire. Basically, the Jali software manages to synchronize the lines with the mouth animation of all the characters in the game in 10 different languages, including Brazil, which will have subtitles and official dubbing in our language.

In short, the program is able to understand the voice waves and linguistic details of several languages to synchronize them with facial animations. In other words, all dialogues will have organic and natural aspects regardless of the language, without the famous lipsync problems. Check out the video:

In the video above, we see several characters speaking in Russian, Chinese and other languages, but without any immersion breaks in the various dialogues.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 10, 2020. The new generation version for PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive sometime in 2021.



