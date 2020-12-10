Cyberpunk 2077: says the update changed the game

It is no secret that several media outlets, including Voxel, received an advance copy of Cyperpunk 2077 for analysis. This allowed interested parties to know more about the game and whether it is really worth such an expensive purchase. The problem that many have noticed is that all the analysis versions were from PC.

With that, those who only have the console and planned to buy the game on these platforms were afraid. After all, it just wouldn’t be possible to know if the performance was good or if there were a lot of bugs on the PS4 and Xbox One, for example.

Yes – but it won‘t help if you‘re running the PC version with settings your PC can’t handle. Game has tons of options to find a matching configuration though. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 7, 2020

Fortunately, the developer Fabian Mario Döhla of CD Projekt Red decided to comment on the matter. He replied on his Twitter to several questions from Cyberpunk 2077 fans. He did not deny that the game has many problems on the consoles, but that is only if you do not have the update that will be released at the time of its release.

With this update, Döhla says that the game is totally different and that it runs very well on the consoles of the past and current generation. He also mentioned that practically all the bugs found by journalists have been fixed and you just need to keep your game up to date to not find them.

This should be a great relief for those who do not have the option to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC or just prefer these types of games on consoles. And you, do you think it is worth catching the game at launch or will you wait a few weeks or months to avoid unexpected problems?



