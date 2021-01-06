Cyberpunk 2077 saw a 79% drop in Steam player base

After helping Steam beat its record of simultaneous active players, the situation of Cyberpunk 2077 on the platform has worsened considerably, and CD Projekt Red’s newest game has lost players about three times faster than The Witcher 3!

Regarding its launch on December 10, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has already lost 79% of the players and, out of more than one million active users, there are now just over 225,000 left. While it is natural to see falls like that in single-player games, it is difficult to ignore the weight of the latest controversies in these numbers.

Although the computer version is the best in technical performance, the developer’s image was deeply shaken after the disastrous launch for old generation consoles, troubled refund policies and, finally, the indefinite removal of the game from PSN.

Are you still playing Cyberpunk 2077 or are you also part of the tram that has already dropped the game? Tell us in the comments below!