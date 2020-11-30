Cyberpunk 2077: Saving PS4 can be transferred to PS5

CD Projekt Red has just officially confirmed excellent news for players eager for Cyberpunk 2077: you can transfer your progress from PS4 to PS5. However, the developer has yet to provide further details regarding the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S versions.

This means that if you start your Night City journey on PS4, you can transfer the save to PS5 later, but only through backward compatibility. According to the developer, as long as you are playing on the same PSN account, you will be able to transfer.

Connect to your PlayStation Plus account and top up your saves

Transfer your data via LAN cable or wireless (WiFi) connection

Use a compatible storage device to copy and transfer your saves to the same PSN account on PS5

Due to problems with the previous generation (PS4 / Xbox One), Cyberpunk 2077 had been postponed for some adjustments and polishing. But don’t worry, as CD Projekt has already confirmed that the game runs surprisingly well on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Some people already have the game in hand – including Keanu Reeves – so we recommend a lot of caution with spoilers on social media until the launch in two weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for Xbox One / Series X and S, PC and PS4 / PS5. Looking forward to new adventures in Night City? Comment with us in the comments section below!



