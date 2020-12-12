Cyberpunk 2077 sales have already covered the cost

CD Projekt announces that, just two days after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is already a profitable product, having recovered all costs.

Despite not being without controversy at its launch, the success of Cyberpunk 2077 is unquestionable from any point of view. So much so, that to its spectacular sales figures, with records included, and its excellent reviews, it has to add an irrefutable merit, such as having already achieved a profitable product for CD Projekt.

The dance of positive numbers continues

Indeed, the stratospheric sales figures of Cyberpunk 2077 in its early days have made the Polish studio have already recovered the budget invested in the game, something not inconsiderable considering that the game has been in development for at least 8 years. Those are exactly what has happened since it was announced back in 2012. In this way they have confirmed it in an official note published on the company’s own website:

“The Warsaw-based CD Projekt Executive Board announces that estimated figures received for royalties and sales from Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders across all of its digital distribution channels have exceeded the following: total game-related expenses, and total of marketing and promotional costs ”, it should be noted that, indeed, this data dispenses with sales without prior reservation, with which the numbers will only be even higher.

Despite the fact that this type of information is usually given more hype from each company, CD Projekt has decided to do it in a more sober way “due to its potential impact on decisions related to investments”. However, it would not be ruled out that this is the case in order to maintain a low profile, since while the PC version is at a very good level, the same cannot be said for the console version, which has again received a patch. to improve mediocre performance in both. It is also expected that CD Projekt will put all the meat on the grill in the face of a technical improvement update for the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series.



