Cyberpunk 2077 runs “very well” in the current generation

Cyberpunk 2077 had been postponed due to current generation consoles, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can rest assured. In the words of Adam Kacinski, one of the executive directors of CD Projekt RED, the game runs “very well” on these platforms.

In his comment, the executive stressed that the game’s performance on these platforms is slightly lower compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, but that it still brings a result that will certainly please players.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



