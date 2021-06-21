Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PS Store For PS5 And PS4 At A Reduced Price

Cyberpunk 2077: PlayStation returns Cyberpunk 2077 for sale via the PS Store on PS4 and PS5. It does this by lowering its base price and giving some recommendations. Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on the PS Store. PS4 and PS5 users will be able to re-purchase the CD Projekt Red title through the integrated digital store. This completes a return process that began on June 15, when his profile reappeared with the date “soon”. There will be no more waiting: you can proceed with your purchase right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 returns to PS Store: price and recommendations

The Polish studio has returned Night City along with a reduction in its retail price on the PS Store. You can find it on the PlayStation platform at 49.99 euros. This price collides with that of its main competitor, Microsoft Store, where Cyberpunk 2077 still remains at the usual 69.99 euros.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on the PlayStation Store. Work on the PS4 version continues, with corrections and updates expected to be released throughout the year ”, explains PlayStation on its official Twitter account. The company emphasizes that to find “the best experience” it is advisable to play it on PS4 Pro or PS5 systems.

We must go back a week after its original release to know the origin of this case. Given the problems found in its version 1.0, PlayStation was blunt in its decision: they eliminated the possibility of buying it in the PS Store and opened a guaranteed and unconditional refund period among those who acquired it through the platform.

At MeriStation we dedicated an analysis focused on the performance of the PS4 and Xbox One versions, in which it obtained a rating of 4 out of 10. “The current situation of the Cyberpunk 2077 version on the base models is very unfortunate. The quality of the game is hidden in a port that does not do justice to the narrative, playable and design efforts that can be appreciated on PC ”, we said.