Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store by Sony late last year. Cyberpunk 2077 made this decision because the PlayStation 4 version of the game did not work well due to errors.

Sony also refunded the money they paid for the game to those who wished. However, the company did not provide information about when Cyberpunk 2077 would return to the PlayStation Store for a long time.

After fixing bugs in the game for months, developer CD Projekt Red finally got Cyberpunk 2077 back in the store. Although Cyberpunk 2077 is not yet completely free of its faults, the work seems to have achieved at least a certain level.

Sony also announced the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store, with a statement from the PlayStation UK Twitter account. Stating that the work on the PlayStation 4 version continues, Sony pointed to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro for the best experience. It will be understood over time whether Cyberpunk 2077 players will have a good experience on PlayStation this time.