Cyberpunk 2077: ‘rethinking’ multiplayer mode

CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 would have an online version, which was supposed to arrive in 2023, but the company is “reconsidering” the launch of multiplayer. In a meeting with investors, the company said it is reviewing its strategy with connected games.

According to Adam Kicinski, the president of CD Projekt Red, the company has ambitious plans involving online games, but the current development of Cyberpunk 2077-based multiplayer may not fit the company’s new philosophy. With that in mind, the project can undergo major changes and even be canceled.

“We previously suggested that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we decided to reconsider this plan due to our new systemic and agile approach,” explained the executive.

Online in all future games

According to statements by the president of CD Projekt Red, the company planned to launch the online version of Cyberpunk 2077 as a large standalone game. With the new philosophy, the company intends to bring online mechanics to more games, and not focus on just one big project.

“Rather than focusing on a great experience or game, we are focusing on bringing, one day, online to all of our franchises,” explained Adam Kicinski. During the same meeting, CD Projekt stressed that the company’s main focus continues to be open-world single-player games with an immersive history, but the company will seek more ways to put elements online in its productions.

Currently, CD Projekt Red’s biggest project is Cyberpunk 2077, which received a massive update recently to fix more than 500 issues that have been around since the game’s release. The company is also working in partnership with Saber Interactive on the new generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which arrives in the second half of 2021 with support for Ray Tracing.