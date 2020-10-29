Cyberpunk 2077 requires more work on Xbox One and PS4

The CD Projekt RED title has been delayed once again and will go on sale on December 10 instead of November 19.

Around with Cyberpunk 2077 and its new delay, which has once again set off the alarms due to the situation of labor exploitation that exists within CD Projekt RED. The Polish study published a statement on its social networks announcing the delay and the reasons that have motivated this decision. At a shareholders meeting, the company has disclosed additional information on this whole matter. As they say, the PC version is already complete, but the problem is in the optimization of the current console versions, PS4 and Xbox One.

“First of all, on behalf of the board, I would like to apologize for breaking our promise and your trust. We underestimate the time required for final processes, ”said Adam Kiciński, one of the CEOs of CD Projekt RED. “The game is ready on PC and works great on the new generation of consoles, they could be released on those platforms. However, despite the fact that the game has been certified in the current generation by both Sony and Microsoft, some final optimizations in such a massive and complex game require a little extra time.

Bug and problem solving

According to Kiciński, they could have kept the date, but having this “extra three weeks time” will allow them to have more things to their liking. “It can help us a lot with these kinds of technical aspects in the current generation.” On the other hand, Michael Nowakowski, also from CD Projekt RED, has specified that the “problem” with PS4 and Xbox One is only optimization. “The improvement we need to fix bugs and quality problems that we are still facing.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.



