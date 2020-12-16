Cyberpunk 2077: reputation matters more than spending

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was expected years ago and unfortunately it was disappointing for reasons beyond the quality of the game itself. Bugs, numerous problems, poor performance on various platforms and the fact that CD Projekt Red did not provide the console versions for analysis before the release are some of the factors that made people lose confidence in the company.

But, it seems, CDPR is willing to do whatever it takes to win back its fans and restore its name in the gaming industry. In a liaison with investors, the company said the cost of fixing everything needed in Cyberpunk 2077 is irrelevant close to getting its reputation back.

The meeting had all its content transcribed and one of the excerpts reveals future plans for how the developer plans to deal with the controversial situation of the game version for the PS4 and Xbox One.

When asked about the costs of fixing the game, board member Michal Nowakowski mentioned that it does not matter when considering what is at stake at the moment. He said the company really wants to fix Cyberpunk 2077 and deliver on the promises it made to gamers.

Adam Kicinski, the company’s co-CEO, mentioned that CD Projekt Red is aware that showing the game only on a few platforms before launch was one of the big reasons that caused the loss of confidence and reputation they had been building for years. That’s why CDPR’s first steps should focus on restoring that and fixing Cyperpunk 2077 on previous generation consoles.

Kicinski also commented on plans for future updates for these consoles, saying that the next patches should be made available over the next week. Other than that, major updates are also planned to come out in January and February 2021.

The co-CEO was keen to remember that the PC version will also continue to receive updates and bug fixes, even if it is not in a critical state like the PS4 and Xbox One version.



