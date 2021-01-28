Cyberpunk 2077 removes a mod from the game

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently released in December for PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, the list of controversies involving the game only grows every day. This time it is in relation to a mod that puts Keanu Reeves’ character in the game in a sex scene. The company removed the modification and asked fans not to do it again.

The modification in question starts at the moment when the male V looks for a sexual attendant, called in the game of joytoys. The mod swapped one of the characters in question for Johnny Silverhand, the character of Keanu Reeves in the game.

CD Projekt Red had to step in and remove the modification. According to its creator, Zialar, it is no longer possible to download the mod. The company even issued a statement in which it claims that one of the primary rules of mods in Cyberpunk 2077 is not to put people who have lent their appearance in the game in situations considered offensive.

This week, the company itself released official tools for creating mods in the game. They allow changes to be made to various elements of the scenarios, characters and their clothing. However, it requires care when it comes to real people, like Keanu Reeves and Hideo Kojima.