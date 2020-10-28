Cyberpunk 2077 release postponed once again

Another delay has arrived for the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. This time it was announced that the game will be released on December 10th. CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game, stated that the work continues for the release day patch and therefore the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed from November 19 to December 10. In CD Projekt Red’s announcement, the delay was partly attributed to the game being available on multiple platforms.

The statement made via the Twitter account of the game states the following: “The most difficult thing for us at the moment is to release the game on the PC with the current and next generation consoles. We have to make sure everything works and each version offers a smooth experience. It may not sound realistic that a 21-day period will change things in such a big game. But it will really change. ”

The release version of Cyberpunk 2077 was approved earlier this month, and the developers of the game promised there would be no further delays. While the release version is ready, CD Projekt Red is working on a patch that will be released the same day as the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most anticipated games of 2020. However, with the final postponement, the game will only be able to meet the players in the last days of the year.



