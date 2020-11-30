Cyberpunk 2077: release date, price and trailers

The CD Projekt RED title will be released on current and next-generation platforms, as well as PC and Google Stadia.

The wait has been long, but the new CD Projekt RED is now ready to hit the market. After two delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Before our eyes, a role-playing video game that promises to immerse us in a corrupt world where the meaning of humanity has been blurred. In addition to the main missions, the player will have the opportunity to tour Night City and meet the hundreds of characters that inhabit the city and its surroundings, not to mention future expansions.

Release Date: Cyberpunk 2077 launches December 10

One of the reasons Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed was because they had to release all versions simultaneously, so they had to make sure the quality went with each one. It will finally be on December 10th when all players can roam around Night City. The game will be available in a standard edition, although it will also be distributed in a collector’s edition. It should be noted that the true update for the new generation will be published in 2021 (and games can be moved between consoles of the same family).

The Google Stadia version comes with a gift to all who pre-order it until December 17. While supplies last, those interested will receive a Stadia Premiere pack, which includes a controller and Ultra Chromecast. On the other hand, if they have the title on PC platforms, you can play it in the cloud through the GE FORCE NOW service, free with its basic subscription.

Standard Edition on PS4, Xbox One (with free update to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X / S), PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG) and Google Stadia

Collector’s Edition (Bandai Namco website)

Cyberpunk 2077 main trailers

Many years have passed since CD Projekt RED announced the development of Cyberpunk 2077, so many trailers have been distributed, especially in the last few months. Next, we offer you a selection with several of them.



