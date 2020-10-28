Cyberpunk 2077: receiving death threats for delay

Andrzej Zawadzki, designer of the long-awaited CD Projekt RED title, denounces the behavior of some users on Twitter.

CD Projekt RED announced on October 27 a new delay for Cyberpunk 2077, a production that will not see the light on the established date. This has triggered a series of reactions among fans, who have not hesitated to comment on the events. However, the confirmation that players will not be able to visit Night City from November 19 has also led to attacks against the developers themselves. Andrzej Zawadzki, one of those responsible for the project at the design level, has received death threats, as reported on Twitter.

“I want to point out something in reference to the delay of Cyberpunk 2077,” he said on the social network. “I understand that you are feeling angry and disappointed and I want you to express your opinion. However, sending death threats to developers is absolutely unacceptable and wrong. We are people, just like you ”, he emphasizes.

Why is it delayed again?

Despite the fact that CD Projekt RED announced that there would be no more delays and that the game had already reached the Gold phase, the Polish company has decided to delay the product. The announcement took place on social networks and before many members of the study knew it (from the company they assure that it is a legal question). Be that as it may, they acknowledge having been overwhelmed not only by the situation of COVID-19, which has forced developers to work from home, but also by having to work on optimizing up to 9 different versions.

From day one, the game will be compatible with the new generation of consoles, so they must optimize the product for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5, in addition to the Google Stadia version. To this must be added the current generation versions (PS4 and Xbox One) and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on December 10, 21 days later than planned. In the official statement, CD Projekt RED ensures that those extra days will serve to polish the patch they plan to release when the game finally hits stores.



