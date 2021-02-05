Cyberpunk 2077 receives new update 1.12 on PC

Earlier this week we warned about new mods with malicious content that were coming to Cyberpunk 2077, but today (5) CD Projekt Red solved the problem that bothers PC players through hotfix 1.12.

“Hotfix 1.12 is available on computers!”, Said the official profile of the game on Twitter. “This update addresses a vulnerability issue that could be used as part of remote execution code, including recording files.”

Before the update was applied, this vulnerability allowed recording files to be downloaded and then turned into executables with viruses and other files harmful to the machine.

Fortunately, the problem is now resolved and players can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 safely. How do you like the pace of game updates? Comment below!