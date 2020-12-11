Cyberpunk 2077 reached pre-sale mark of 8 million units

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 8 million units in pre-order alone. The data were released by the game company, CD Projekt Red on Twitter, which made a point of emphasizing that it continues to work on improving the game, since there are many reports of problems, especially in the console versions.

Daniel Ahmad, market analyst, made a calculation and totaled about $ 500 million in this game’s pre-sale alone. For comparison, GTA 5 earned $ 800 million on its first day, which includes pre-sales and purchases on launch day.

The game also broke the record for simultaneous users on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 reached a peak of 1 million simultaneous players, breaking the previous record that was of Fallout 4 with 470 thousand simultaneous.

Since its announcement, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077. The game, which was delayed four times, stirred the anxiety of its fans with each new video released. What made the pre-sale of the title was leveraged by the hype.



