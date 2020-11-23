Cyberpunk 2077: Ray Tracing will be exclusive to Nvidia

Through his social networks, Marcin Momot, community leader of CD Projekt Red, revealed that the Ray Tracing technology of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available, at the launch of the game, only on Nvidia video cards.

During a question and answer thread about the requirements to run Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, Momot was asked about the absence of Ray Tracing specs for AMD graphics cards, which can run the title up to Ultra settings but without ray tracing enabled . According to Social Media, only Nvidia GPUs will be able to run the feature at game launch.

Despite the denial to AMD card users, CD Projekt Red is “working together with AMD to bring this feature up as quickly as possible”, indicating that players using the brand’s processing units should support the technology new generation soon, but with no date yet planned.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, with the enhanced versions arriving only in 2021.



