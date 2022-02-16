Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 Vs PS4 Vs PS4 Pro Graphic Comparison (Patch 1.5)

Cyberpunk 2077: On the occasion of the arrival of the new generation patch, Cyberpunk 2077 already has the much-promised next-gen version available. Does it live up to expectations? Cyberpunk 2077 has released the long-awaited new generation update this Tuesday, patch 1.5 that enables PS5 and Xbox Series players to play a native edition for these consoles. All PS4 and Xbox One players who have purchased CD Projekt RED’s futuristic RPG can now upgrade for free and see first-hand if this year and a half of waiting has been worth it. In this regard, content creation channels such as El Analista de Bits already have their comparison between editions ready; in this case, a graphic comparison between the PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 versions after applying patch 1.5.

How much has Cyberpunk 2077 improved? Head to head between PS5, PS4 and PS4 Pro

The first thing that stands out is that, although CD Projekt reports on its official website that Cyberpunk 2077 runs in dynamic 4K resolution on PS5, the reality is that “in all the areas tested, its resolution is 1440p,” reports El Analista of bits. The title has been adapted to the new generation, reducing its size by half and with greatly reduced loading times; added to an improvement in the lighting and shading system.

On the other hand, it is also highlighted that the Ray-Tracing mode adds contact shadows, but does not apply to reflections or global illumination. As far as the pop-in is concerned, it has improved considerably, but it still appears at certain times, such as during vehicle navigation. Other positive aspects of the game on PS5 is the draw distance and anisotropic filtering, added to the higher density of NPCs on the screen and the compatibility with DualSense controllers.

This is how things look at the level of resolution and frame rate per second according to the results of The Bit Analyst:

PS5 Performance Mode: Dynamic resolution 2160p at 60 FPS (usually 1440p). Weight: 56.10GB

PS5 Ray-Tracing Mode: 2160p dynamic resolution at 30 FPS (usually 1440p). Weight: 56.10GB

PS4 Pro: 1224p dynamic resolution at 30 FPS (usually 1080p). Weight: 59.42GB

PS4: Dynamic resolution 1080p at 30 FPS (usually 720p). Weight: 59.42GB