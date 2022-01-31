Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 Version Found On PSN

Cyberpunk 2077: New information about the PlayStation 5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have surfaced on the internet thanks to the already famous PlayStation Game Size, the Twitter profile dedicated to digging for information on PSN.

More recently, the page announced on the social network that it had found data on the PS5 version of the CD Projekt Red game on PlayStation Network, with new promotional art.

The developer has yet to officially announce when the Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade for next-gen consoles will be released, but PlayStation Game Size may have found something interesting. The profile states that the title update for the PS5 should arrive between February and March this year.

Although the information collected by the profile on the PlayStation network may just be a temporary window, filled in so as not to keep the field blank or something like that, it is very likely that the data collected is correct. Hopefully, in the next few weeks Sony will either make a change, filling in the correct date, or CD Projekt Red itself will make an official announcement revealing the patch release date.

In October of last year, when announcing the postponement of the enhanced version of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, CDPR apologized for the delay. “Sorry for the extended wait, but we want to do this right,” the developer said at the time, likely referring to the game’s disastrous launch in September 2020.