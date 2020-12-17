Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions

CD Projekt RED aims to squeeze the next generation hardware through versions, currently in development, planned for the year 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with a version adapted to the new generation of consoles sometime in 2021. While the problems of the PS4 and Xbox One versions may precipitate a change of plans in the roadmap of the DLCs and the expansions, the Polish studio hopes to have the new hardware editions ready in the coming months and take advantage of “all the new functions and technical possibilities” of these platforms.

In a meeting with Bloomberg, one of the founding members of CD Projekt, Marcin Iwinski, has offered an optimistic position in this regard: “With the next generation update, we will take advantage of all the functionalities”, specifically “the new functions and new possibilities techniques offered by the new platforms ”, both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. It should be remembered that, at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 can be played on these machines, but through backward compatibility; PS4 and Xbox One titles are running with minor technical improvements like load times or a higher FPS rate.

According to the manager’s statements, it is to be expected that some kind of haptic feedback will be introduced into the DualSense controller (PS5) and the adaptive triggers will be exploited in some way. Like the Activity cards of the PlayStation 5 software. On Xbox, for its part, it is expected that there will be compatibility with Quick Resume and other benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture will be taken advantage of. All this not to mention a possible ray tracing compatibility.

CD Projekt RED apologizes for the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be finished on PS4 and Xbox One consoles until next February 2021. This was acknowledged with apologies and explained by the company last Monday through an extensive statement. This version will end up being “good, playable and stable”, but it will not be seen as on PC or as on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S. Here we explain how the situation around returns is.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. We invite you to read our analysis for PC here, where the creative vision of its authors is more accurately evidenced and a game experience more consistent than expected can be offered; also, our suspense analysis for consoles in this link.



